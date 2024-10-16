CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

