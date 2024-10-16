C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.95 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 793,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The company has a market cap of £606.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 44,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($90,515.89). In related news, insider Feargal O’Rourke bought 50,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,854.27). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 44,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($90,515.89). Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

