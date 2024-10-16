CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $21.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

