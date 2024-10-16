CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD stock opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $177.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

