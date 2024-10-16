CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock valued at $649,593,747. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

