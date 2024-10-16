Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 348,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,882. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $1,329,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 121.9% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

