Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:FUN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 348,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,882. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Fair
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.