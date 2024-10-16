CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $542,652.51 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03028111 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $710,757.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

