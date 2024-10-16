Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.17 and traded as high as C$9.88. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 534,295 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.17.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.8633157 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.