Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 142,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 320,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Puerto

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a net margin of 52.54% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.