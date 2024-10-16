Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cerus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cerus by 51.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cerus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Cerus by 38.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,323,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $332.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

