CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.7% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $409.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

