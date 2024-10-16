CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $690.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

