CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 272 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.