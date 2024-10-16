CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after buying an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,442,000 after buying an additional 127,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.