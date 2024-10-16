Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.82.

SCHW opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 605,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 76,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 56,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

