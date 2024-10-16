Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $61.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 6,165,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,445,000 after buying an additional 596,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.