China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

China Merchants Port Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

