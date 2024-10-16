China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,124,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 3,438,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,245.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRGGF remained flat at $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.