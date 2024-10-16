ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IMOS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.