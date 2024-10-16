Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,754. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

