Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,754. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.
About Chorus Aviation
