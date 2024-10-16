Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 352,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 80,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,236. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

