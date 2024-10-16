Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.29. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1,927,169 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,443.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,746,695.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462,980 shares of company stock worth $20,795,679. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

