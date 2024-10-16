Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $43.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

