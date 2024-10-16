CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $10.03. CleanSpark shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,355,115 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

CleanSpark Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CleanSpark by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in CleanSpark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

