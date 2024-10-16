Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 93,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 1.34. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $7,801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearfield by 83.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 103,648 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 172.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

