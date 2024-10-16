ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 3.5 %

CLRO opened at $0.60 on Monday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

About ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

