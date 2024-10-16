Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average of $157.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

