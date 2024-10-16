Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.