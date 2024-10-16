Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

