Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.46.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

