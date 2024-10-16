CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 217932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.