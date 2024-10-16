Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Nina Richardson Sells 4,999 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cohu Price Performance
NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
