Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Nina Richardson Sells 4,999 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cohu by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

