Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $272,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,028,357.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

COIN stock traded up $14.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.48. 13,884,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $283.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after buying an additional 435,886 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

