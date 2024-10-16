Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

