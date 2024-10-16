Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 362,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 212,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.