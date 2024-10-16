Comparing Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) & Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Free Report) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cebu Air and Alaska Air Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A $15.90 0.14 Alaska Air Group $10.52 billion 0.55 $235.00 million $1.87 24.27

Profitability

Alaska Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cebu Air. Cebu Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cebu Air and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A Alaska Air Group 2.14% 11.85% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cebu Air and Alaska Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cebu Air 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Air Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Alaska Air Group has a consensus target price of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Alaska Air Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than Cebu Air.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Cebu Air on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc., an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services. In addition, the company offers line maintenance services comprising certification and mechanic assistance; technical ramp, equipment handling; water and toilet servicing; aircraft ground support equipment operation; and light maintenance aircraft checks services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 85 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines. Cebu Air, Inc. is a subsidiary of CP Air Holdings, Inc.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Alaska Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

