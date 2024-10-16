Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of CNSWF traded down $15.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,204.74. 1,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,934.52. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,922.30 and a 52-week high of $3,423.95.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 79.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.