Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. CWM LLC increased its position in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

