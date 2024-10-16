Cookie Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Cookie has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $290,363.05 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cookie has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,173,411 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 87,670,356.04755041 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02205784 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $301,950.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

