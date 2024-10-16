Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,782,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $79,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after buying an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,655,000 after buying an additional 1,581,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,974,000 after buying an additional 1,137,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

