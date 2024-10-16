Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $10.20 on Wednesday, reaching $884.41. 487,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,391. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $886.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $830.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.74.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

