Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COTY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Coty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.