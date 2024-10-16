Crane Advisory LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,756,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,480,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,841,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

