Crane Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,090,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,363,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 234,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 189,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 51,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

