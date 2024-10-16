Creditcoin Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $160.09 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.