Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Update

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,340,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGY
Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.19. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -240.00%.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.