Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys 365 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

