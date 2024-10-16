CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger Sells 1,089 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

