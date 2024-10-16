Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 22660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.
Croda International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
See Also
