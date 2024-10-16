CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,212 shares of company stock valued at $29,291,893. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

